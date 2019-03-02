Listen Live Sports

Dennis scores 31 to lift Texas-Arlington over Troy 79-66

March 2, 2019
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Edric Dennis had 31 points as Texas-Arlington beat Troy 79-66 on Saturday.

Brian Warren had 13 points and six assists for Texas-Arlington (15-15, 11-6 Sun Belt Conference). Tiandre Jackson-Young added 10 points.

Charles Norman had 15 points for the Trojans (11-17, 4-12), who have now lost five games in a row. Darian Adams added 13 points. BJ Miller had 11 points.

Texas-Arlington finishes out the regular season against Texas State at home next Saturday. Troy takes on Appalachian State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

