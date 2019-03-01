Denver seeks revenge on Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (18-10, 12-3) vs. Denver (8-21, 3-12)

Magness Arena, Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha goes for the season sweep over Denver after winning the previous matchup in Omaha. The teams last played each other on Dec. 28, when the Mavericks shot 54 percent from the field while holding Denver’s shooters to just 48.6 percent en route to the 91-84 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Nebraska Omaha’s Zach Jackson, Mitch Hahn and JT Gibson have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 42.3 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Mavericks are 7-10 when opponents score more than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mavericks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pioneers. Denver has 27 assists on 68 field goals (39.7 percent) over its past three outings while Nebraska Omaha has assists on 37 of 88 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska Omaha offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.5 percent of its possessions, which is the lowest rate in the nation. The Denver defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 319th among Division I teams).

