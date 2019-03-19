Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Detroit Lions sign LA Rams RB Malcolm Brown to offer sheet

March 19, 2019 10:09 pm
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown has signed an offer sheet from the Detroit Lions.

The Rams confirmed the move by their restricted free agent on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has five days to match the Lions’ offer, or to let Brown leave for Detroit. The Rams won’t get any compensation if they lose Brown, a former undrafted free agent from Texas.

Brown has been Todd Gurley’s backup for all four of their NFL seasons. Brown was the primary backup for the past two years, rushing for 458 combined yards.

Brown missed the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl after injuring his clavicle during a game at Detroit last December. The Rams replaced him with veteran C.J. Anderson, who excelled down the stretch.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

