Devils-Bruins Sum

New Jersey 0 0 0—0 Boston 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 27 (Bergeron, DeBrusk), 2:37 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 10-4-6_20. Boston 13-10-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 1.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 6-6-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Boston, Rask 22-8-5 (20-20).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:22.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Libor Suchanek.

