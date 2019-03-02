Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils-Bruins Sum

March 2, 2019 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New Jersey 0 0 0—0
Boston 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 27 (Bergeron, DeBrusk), 2:37 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 10-4-6_20. Boston 13-10-7_30.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 1.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 6-6-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Boston, Rask 22-8-5 (20-20).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:22.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.