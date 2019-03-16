Devils-Canucks Sums

New Jersey 0 0 2 0—3 Vancouver 0 1 1 0—2 New Jersey won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None. Penalties_Pettersson, VAN, (holding), 6:38; Pietila, NJ, (cross checking), 9:00; Gabriel, NJ, (holding), 13:20.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Pettersson 27 (Horvat, Boeser), 3:18 (pp). Penalties_Stafford, NJ, (tripping), 2:31; Coleman, NJ, (tripping), 16:42.

Third Period_2, Vancouver, Pearson 11 (Horvat), 1:42. 3, New Jersey, Rooney 6 (Carrick, Agostino), 5:41. 4, New Jersey, Noesen 3 (Tangradi, Butcher), 13:34. Penalties_Gabriel, NJ, (boarding), 2:29.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_New Jersey 2 (Palmieri NG, Stafford G, Coleman NG, Agostino NG, Noesen NG, Zajac NG, Severson G), Vancouver 1 (Pettersson G, Boeser NG, Pearson NG, Edler NG, Horvat NG, Goldobin NG, Granlund NG).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 13-4-14-2_33. Vancouver 6-10-10-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 1; Vancouver 1 of 5.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 7-8-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 25-20-9 (33-31).

A_17,552 (18,910). T_2:51.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Bevan Mills.

