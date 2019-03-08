Devils-Capitals Sums

New Jersey 0 0 0—0 Washington 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 11 (Boyd, Kempny), 2:40. Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (tripping), 8:49; Gabriel, NJ, (charging), 11:36; Coleman, NJ, (tripping), 11:48; New Jersey bench, served by Lappin (too many men on the ice), 13:58; Vrana, WSH, (interference), 19:18.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (holding stick), 5:06; Dowd, WSH, (interference), 10:44.

Third Period_2, Washington, Backstrom 17 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 4:35 (pp). 3, Washington, Eller 9, 19:01 (sh). Penalties_Vrana, WSH, (hooking), 0:30; Agostino, NJ, (tripping), 3:23; Palmieri, NJ, (slashing), 14:44; Oshie, WSH, (tripping), 18:18.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 10-10-5_25. Washington 11-13-12_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 6; Washington 1 of 5.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 6-7-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Washington, Holtby 26-16-4 (25-25).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:23.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.