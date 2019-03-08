Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils-Capitals Sums

March 8, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New Jersey 0 0 0—0
Washington 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 11 (Kempny, Boyd), 2:40. Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (tripping), 8:49; Gabriel, NJ, (charging), 11:36; Coleman, NJ, (tripping), 11:48; New Jersey bench, served by Lappin (too many men on the ice), 13:58; Vrana, WSH, (interference), 19:18.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (holding stick), 5:06; Dowd, WSH, (interference), 10:44.

Third Period_2, Washington, Backstrom 17 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 4:35 (pp). 3, Washington, Eller 9, 19:01 (sh). Penalties_Vrana, WSH, (hooking), 0:30; Agostino, NJ, (tripping), 3:23; Palmieri, NJ, (slashing), 14:44; Oshie, WSH, (tripping), 18:18.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 10-10-5_25. Washington 11-13-12_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 6; Washington 1 of 5.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 6-7-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Washington, Holtby 26-16-4 (25-25).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:23.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.