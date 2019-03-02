Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils F Gabriel suspended for hit on Flyers F Patrick

March 2, 2019 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils forward Kurtis Gabriel for one game for an illegal hit on Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick.

The hit occurred 5:02 into the first period of New Jersey’s 6-3 loss on Friday night. Gabriel was assessed a major penalty for boarding.

The suspension was announced on Saturday.

Based on his average annual salary, Gabriel forfeits $3,494.62. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.