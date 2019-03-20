Diamondbacks 11, White Sox 2

|Arizona
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|W.Flres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Goins ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|P.Smith ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Trres ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|J.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Ellis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|G.Shets 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|M.Skole dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCrthy ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B.Guyer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Gnzalez lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R.Scott rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Qrecuto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rthrfrd rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brito cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mendick 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|T.Snder rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Szczr lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cordell cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dzenack 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Avila c
|3
|2
|2
|6
|N.Nolan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hlmes ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Widener sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|A.Thmas lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|43
|11
|16
|11
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Arizona
|000
|400
|313—11
|Chicago
|000
|000
|110—2
DP_Arizona 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 1. 2B_Gonzalez (1). 3B_Perdomo (1), Cordell (1). HR_Avila 2 (2), Thomas (1), Goins (1). SF_Mendick (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Widener W, 1-0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lewis
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McCanna S, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Santana L, 0-1
|4
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Dopico
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giolito
|4
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
WP_Giolito.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:59. A_6,162
