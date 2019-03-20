Diamondbacks 11, White Sox 2

Arizona Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi W.Flres 2b 3 0 1 0 R.Goins ss 3 1 1 1 P.Smith ph 2 0 0 0 R.Trres ss 1 0 1 0 I.Vrgas 3b 5 0 2 0 J.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 0 D.Ellis ph 1 0 0 0 Pterson 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Marte ss 4 0 0 0 Dlmnico 1b 3 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 1 1 1 0 G.Shets 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 2 2 0 M.Skole dh 3 0 0 0 McCrthy ph 1 0 1 1 B.Guyer lf 2 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 1 2 0 Gnzalez lf 1 1 1 0 Qrecuto 3b 2 0 0 0 P.Tcker rf 2 0 0 0 S.Brito cf 4 1 1 1 Rthrfrd rf 1 0 0 0 T.Snder rf 1 1 1 0 Mendick 2b 2 0 0 1 M.Szczr lf 4 1 2 0 A.Engel cf 2 0 0 0 Dzenack 2b 1 0 0 0 Cordell cf 1 0 1 0 A.Avila c 3 2 2 6 Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 T.Hlmes ph 0 1 0 0 N.Nolan c 2 0 0 0 Widener sp 2 0 0 0 A.Thmas lf 3 1 1 3 Totals 43 11 16 11 Totals 29 2 5 2

Arizona 000 400 313—11 Chicago 000 000 110—2

DP_Arizona 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 1. 2B_Gonzalez (1). 3B_Perdomo (1), Cordell (1). HR_Avila 2 (2), Thomas (1), Goins (1). SF_Mendick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Widener W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 3 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bradley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Lopez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Lewis 1 2 1 1 0 0 McCanna 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chicago Santana L, 0-1 4 8 4 4 2 3 Dopico 1 0 0 0 0 2 Giolito 4 8 7 7 2 3

WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:59. A_6,162

