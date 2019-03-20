Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 11, White Sox 2

March 20, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
W.Flres 2b 3 0 1 0 R.Goins ss 3 1 1 1
P.Smith ph 2 0 0 0 R.Trres ss 1 0 1 0
I.Vrgas 3b 5 0 2 0 J.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 0
D.Ellis ph 1 0 0 0 Pterson 3b 1 0 0 0
K.Marte ss 4 0 0 0 Dlmnico 1b 3 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 1 1 1 0 G.Shets 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 3 2 2 0 M.Skole dh 3 0 0 0
McCrthy ph 1 0 1 1 B.Guyer lf 2 0 0 0
Sza Jr. rf 2 1 2 0 Gnzalez lf 1 1 1 0
R.Scott rp 1 0 0 0 P.Tcker rf 2 0 0 0
Qrecuto 3b 2 0 0 0 Rthrfrd rf 1 0 0 0
S.Brito cf 4 1 1 1 Mendick 2b 2 0 0 1
T.Snder rf 1 1 1 0 A.Engel cf 2 0 0 0
M.Szczr lf 4 1 2 0 Cordell cf 1 0 1 0
Dzenack 2b 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0
A.Avila c 3 2 2 6 N.Nolan c 2 0 0 0
Rosario c 0 1 0 0
Widener sp 2 0 0 0
A.Thmas lf 3 1 1 3
Totals 43 11 16 11 Totals 29 2 5 2
Arizona 000 400 313—11
Chicago 000 000 110—2

DP_Arizona 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 1. 2B_Gonzalez (1). 3B_Perdomo (1), Cordell (1). HR_Avila 2 (2), Thomas (1), Goins (1). SF_Mendick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Widener W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 3
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Lewis 1 2 1 1 0 0
McCanna S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Santana L, 0-1 4 8 4 4 2 3
Dopico 1 0 0 0 0 2
Giolito 4 8 7 7 2 3

WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:59. A_6,162

