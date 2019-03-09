Diamondbacks 13, Royals 5

Kansas City Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Owngs ss 3 2 3 1 M.Szczr cf 3 0 0 0 Cstllno ph 2 0 1 0 DeLuzio cf 1 1 1 2 Arteaga 2b 3 1 3 1 N.Ahmed ss 4 1 2 2 G.Cncel ph 2 0 0 0 D.Ellis pr 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 1 W.Flres 2b 2 0 1 0 S.Denez 1b 0 0 0 0 G.Crbbs pr 2 2 1 0 Bnfacio dh 5 0 1 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 3 0 1 1 Cthbert 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Wlton pr 2 1 0 0 Schwndl 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Wlker dh 3 0 2 1 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 Wstbrok pr 1 2 0 0 E.Mejia cf 1 0 0 0 A.Avila c 2 1 1 1 Phllips rf 3 0 1 0 Rosario ph 1 2 1 1 K.Isbel rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Tomas lf 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 3 0 0 0 P.Smith 1b 1 1 1 1 N.Heath lf 1 0 0 0 A.Aplin rf 2 0 1 0 Viloria c 3 2 2 1 T.Snder pr 1 1 1 1 S.Rvero c 1 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 2 0 0 1 M.Wlson pr 2 1 0 1 Totals 39 5 13 4 Totals 36 13 13 12

Kansas City 100 031 000—5 Arizona 000 107 32x—13

E_Cancel (1), Mejia (2), Isbel (1), Rivero (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Kansas City 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Owings 2 (4), Arteaga (1), Phillips (1), Lamb (1), Rosario (1). 3B_Bonifacio (1). HR_Viloria (2). SB_Arteaga (1), Viloria (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Junis 3 3 1 1 1 4 McCarthy H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Hill H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lovvorn L, 0-1 2-3 3 5 1 1 1 Adam BS, 0-1 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 Storen 1-3 0 3 3 4 1 Ogando 1 2-3 5 2 2 0 3 Arizona Weaver 3 1-3 6 1 1 0 3 Scott 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Atkinson 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 McCanna S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Payamps W, 1-1 2 2 1 1 0 3 Young 1 0 0 0 0 3 Williams 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Adam (DeLuzio).

WP_Storen.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:35. A_11,365

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.