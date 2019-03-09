Diamondbacks 13, Royals 5

|Kansas City
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Owngs ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|M.Szczr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllno ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Arteaga 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|N.Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|G.Cncel ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ellis pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|W.Flres 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Denez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Crbbs pr
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bnfacio dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cthbert 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Wlton pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Schwndl 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wstbrok pr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|E.Mejia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Avila c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Phllips rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ph
|1
|2
|1
|1
|K.Isbel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Tomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|N.Heath lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Aplin rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Viloria c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|T.Snder pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|S.Rvero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mthisen 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Wlson pr
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|4
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|12
|Kansas City
|100
|031
|000—5
|Arizona
|000
|107
|32x—13
E_Cancel (1), Mejia (2), Isbel (1), Rivero (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Kansas City 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Owings 2 (4), Arteaga (1), Phillips (1), Lamb (1), Rosario (1). 3B_Bonifacio (1). HR_Viloria (2). SB_Arteaga (1), Viloria (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Junis
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|McCarthy H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hill H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lovvorn L, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Adam
|BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Storen
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Ogando
|1 2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Arizona
|Weaver
|3 1-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Scott
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atkinson
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|McCanna S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Payamps W, 1-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Adam (DeLuzio).
WP_Storen.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:35. A_11,365
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.