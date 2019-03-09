Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 13, Royals 5

March 9, 2019 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Owngs ss 3 2 3 1 M.Szczr cf 3 0 0 0
Cstllno ph 2 0 1 0 DeLuzio cf 1 1 1 2
Arteaga 2b 3 1 3 1 N.Ahmed ss 4 1 2 2
G.Cncel ph 2 0 0 0 D.Ellis pr 1 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 1 W.Flres 2b 2 0 1 0
S.Denez 1b 0 0 0 0 G.Crbbs pr 2 2 1 0
Bnfacio dh 5 0 1 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 3 0 1 1
Cthbert 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Wlton pr 2 1 0 0
Schwndl 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Wlker dh 3 0 2 1
Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 Wstbrok pr 1 2 0 0
E.Mejia cf 1 0 0 0 A.Avila c 2 1 1 1
Phllips rf 3 0 1 0 Rosario ph 1 2 1 1
K.Isbel rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Tomas lf 3 0 0 0
Hrnndez lf 3 0 0 0 P.Smith 1b 1 1 1 1
N.Heath lf 1 0 0 0 A.Aplin rf 2 0 1 0
Viloria c 3 2 2 1 T.Snder pr 1 1 1 1
S.Rvero c 1 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 2 0 0 1
M.Wlson pr 2 1 0 1
Totals 39 5 13 4 Totals 36 13 13 12
Kansas City 100 031 000—5
Arizona 000 107 32x—13

E_Cancel (1), Mejia (2), Isbel (1), Rivero (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Kansas City 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Owings 2 (4), Arteaga (1), Phillips (1), Lamb (1), Rosario (1). 3B_Bonifacio (1). HR_Viloria (2). SB_Arteaga (1), Viloria (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis 3 3 1 1 1 4
McCarthy H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hill H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lovvorn L, 0-1 2-3 3 5 1 1 1
Adam BS, 0-1 1-3 1 2 0 1 1
Storen 1-3 0 3 3 4 1
Ogando 1 2-3 5 2 2 0 3
Arizona
Weaver 3 1-3 6 1 1 0 3
Scott 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Atkinson 2-3 4 3 3 1 0
McCanna S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Payamps W, 1-1 2 2 1 1 0 3
Young 1 0 0 0 0 3
Williams 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Adam (DeLuzio).

WP_Storen.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:35. A_11,365

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.