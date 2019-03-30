Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 4, 13 innings,

March 30, 2019 2:31 pm
 
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf 5 0 1 0 K.Hrnan 2b 6 1 1 0
E.Escbr 3b 7 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 0
D.Prlta lf 6 1 3 0 Freese 1b 4 0 0 0
A.Jones rf 6 0 1 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Lamb 1b 5 0 1 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0
K.Marte 2b 6 0 0 1 A.Brnes ph 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 5 2 1 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
A.Avila c 4 1 1 0 Ryu ph 1 0 0 0
Ray p 2 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Pollock cf 6 2 4 3
C.Wlker ph 1 1 1 3 C.Sager ss 6 0 1 1
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor lf 2 0 0 0
A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Pderson ph-lf 4 0 1 0
Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 5 0 1 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn c 3 1 1 0
Andrese p 1 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly ph 1 0 1 1 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Verdugo ph 1 0 1 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Muncy ph-1b 3 0 0 0
Totals 50 5 10 5 Totals 45 4 11 4
Arizona 000 000 310 000 1—5
Los Angeles 012 000 100 000 0—4

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 17. 2B_D.Peralta (1), A.Jones (1), C.Kelly (1), Pollock (1). HR_C.Walker (2), Pollock (1). SB_Ahmed (1), Bellinger (1). CS_Bellinger (1). S_Stripling 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray 5 3 3 3 5 9
Lopez 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hirano 1 3 1 1 1 1
Bradley 1 2 0 0 0 0
Chafin 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Andriese W,1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 4 0
Holland S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Stripling 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 5
Alexander H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Baez H,1 2-3 0 2 2 1 2
Kelly BS,1 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Floro 2 3 0 0 0 2
Garcia L,0-1 1 1 1 1 3 2

HBP_by Andriese (Turner). WP_Baez, Andriese 2.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_6:05. A_42,266 (56,000).

