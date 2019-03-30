Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 5 0 1 0 2 2 .200 Escobar 3b 7 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Peralta lf 6 1 3 0 0 1 .400 Jones rf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Lamb 1b 5 0 1 0 1 3 .200 Marte 2b 6 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Ahmed ss 5 2 1 0 1 1 .250 Avila c 4 1 1 0 2 1 .250 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Walker ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .600 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Andriese p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 h-C.Kelly ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 50 5 10 5 6 15

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 6 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 2 3 .111 Freese 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Barnes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .750 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Ryu ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pollock cf 6 2 4 3 1 1 .444 Seager ss 6 0 1 1 1 3 .222 Taylor lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Pederson ph-lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .444 Bellinger rf 5 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Martin c 3 1 1 0 3 1 .333 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Verdugo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Muncy ph-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Totals 45 4 11 4 12 14

Arizona 000 000 310 000 1—5 10 0 Los Angeles 012 000 100 000 0—4 11 0

a-walked for Taylor in the 6th. b-singled for Alexander in the 6th. c-homered for Lopez in the 7th. d-lined out for J.Kelly in the 8th. e-popped out for Bradley in the 9th. f-walked for Ferguson in the 10th. g-grounded out for Floro in the 12th. h-doubled for Andriese in the 13th.

LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 17. 2B_Peralta (1), Jones (1), C.Kelly (1), Pollock (1). HR_Walker (2), off J.Kelly; Pollock (1), off Ray. RBIs_Marte (2), Walker 3 (5), C.Kelly (1), Pollock 3 (3), Seager (2). SB_Ahmed (1), Bellinger (1). CS_Bellinger (1). S_Stripling 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Escobar 2, Jones 2, Ahmed 2, Andriese); Los Angeles 9 (Hernandez 3, Freese, Pollock 2, Seager, Bellinger, Ryu). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Los Angeles 3 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Escobar, Hernandez. GIDP_Bellinger.

DP_Arizona 1 (Lamb, Ahmed, Chafin).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 5 3 3 3 5 9 102 5.40 Lopez 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.00 Hirano 1 3 1 1 1 1 25 9.00 Bradley 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 0.00 Chafin 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 21 0.00 Andriese, W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 4 0 62 0.00 Holland, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 5 76 0.00 Alexander, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Baez, H, 1 2-3 0 2 2 1 2 22 27.00 J.Kelly, BS, 1-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 27 13.50 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Floro 2 3 0 0 0 2 35 0.00 Garcia, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 3 2 30 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0, J.Kelly 2-2. HBP_Andriese (Turner). WP_Baez, Andriese 2.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_6:05. A_42,266 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.