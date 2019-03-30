Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 4

March 30, 2019 2:31 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 5 0 1 0 2 2 .200
Escobar 3b 7 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Peralta lf 6 1 3 0 0 1 .400
Jones rf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Lamb 1b 5 0 1 0 1 3 .200
Marte 2b 6 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Ahmed ss 5 2 1 0 1 1 .250
Avila c 4 1 1 0 2 1 .250
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Walker ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .600
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
h-C.Kelly ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 50 5 10 5 6 15
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 6 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 2 3 .111
Freese 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Barnes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .750
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Ryu ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pollock cf 6 2 4 3 1 1 .444
Seager ss 6 0 1 1 1 3 .222
Taylor lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Pederson ph-lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .444
Bellinger rf 5 0 1 0 1 1 .333
Martin c 3 1 1 0 3 1 .333
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Verdugo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Muncy ph-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Totals 45 4 11 4 12 14
Arizona 000 000 310 000 1—5 10 0
Los Angeles 012 000 100 000 0—4 11 0

a-walked for Taylor in the 6th. b-singled for Alexander in the 6th. c-homered for Lopez in the 7th. d-lined out for J.Kelly in the 8th. e-popped out for Bradley in the 9th. f-walked for Ferguson in the 10th. g-grounded out for Floro in the 12th. h-doubled for Andriese in the 13th.

LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 17. 2B_Peralta (1), Jones (1), C.Kelly (1), Pollock (1). HR_Walker (2), off J.Kelly; Pollock (1), off Ray. RBIs_Marte (2), Walker 3 (5), C.Kelly (1), Pollock 3 (3), Seager (2). SB_Ahmed (1), Bellinger (1). CS_Bellinger (1). S_Stripling 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Escobar 2, Jones 2, Ahmed 2, Andriese); Los Angeles 9 (Hernandez 3, Freese, Pollock 2, Seager, Bellinger, Ryu). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Los Angeles 3 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Escobar, Hernandez. GIDP_Bellinger.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

DP_Arizona 1 (Lamb, Ahmed, Chafin).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 5 3 3 3 5 9 102 5.40
Lopez 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.00
Hirano 1 3 1 1 1 1 25 9.00
Bradley 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 0.00
Chafin 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 21 0.00
Andriese, W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 4 0 62 0.00
Holland, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 5 76 0.00
Alexander, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Baez, H, 1 2-3 0 2 2 1 2 22 27.00
J.Kelly, BS, 1-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 27 13.50
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Floro 2 3 0 0 0 2 35 0.00
Garcia, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 3 2 30 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0, J.Kelly 2-2. HBP_Andriese (Turner). WP_Baez, Andriese 2.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_6:05. A_42,266 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.