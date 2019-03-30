Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.200
|Escobar 3b
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Peralta lf
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Jones rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Lamb 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|Marte 2b
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Ahmed ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Avila c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Walker ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.600
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Andriese p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|h-C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|50
|5
|10
|5
|6
|15
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|.111
|Freese 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Barnes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.750
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Ryu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pollock cf
|6
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|.444
|Seager ss
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.222
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Pederson ph-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|Bellinger rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Martin c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.333
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Muncy ph-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|45
|4
|11
|4
|12
|14
|Arizona
|000
|000
|310
|000
|1—5
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|012
|000
|100
|000
|0—4
|11
|0
a-walked for Taylor in the 6th. b-singled for Alexander in the 6th. c-homered for Lopez in the 7th. d-lined out for J.Kelly in the 8th. e-popped out for Bradley in the 9th. f-walked for Ferguson in the 10th. g-grounded out for Floro in the 12th. h-doubled for Andriese in the 13th.
LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 17. 2B_Peralta (1), Jones (1), C.Kelly (1), Pollock (1). HR_Walker (2), off J.Kelly; Pollock (1), off Ray. RBIs_Marte (2), Walker 3 (5), C.Kelly (1), Pollock 3 (3), Seager (2). SB_Ahmed (1), Bellinger (1). CS_Bellinger (1). S_Stripling 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Escobar 2, Jones 2, Ahmed 2, Andriese); Los Angeles 9 (Hernandez 3, Freese, Pollock 2, Seager, Bellinger, Ryu). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Los Angeles 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Hernandez. GIDP_Bellinger.
DP_Arizona 1 (Lamb, Ahmed, Chafin).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|9
|102
|5.40
|Lopez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Hirano
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|9.00
|Bradley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Chafin
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Andriese, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|62
|0.00
|Holland, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|76
|0.00
|Alexander, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Baez, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|27.00
|J.Kelly, BS, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|27
|13.50
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Floro
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|0.00
|Garcia, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|30
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0, J.Kelly 2-2. HBP_Andriese (Turner). WP_Baez, Andriese 2.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_6:05. A_42,266 (56,000).
