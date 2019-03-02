Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 5

March 2, 2019 6:16 pm
 
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 2 0 0 0 Lcastro cf 2 0 0 1
D.Pters cf 2 0 0 0 D.Leyba ss 3 1 1 1
J.Trner 3b 2 1 0 0 Chsholm ss 1 0 0 0
Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 Escobar 2b 3 0 1 0
Bllnger rf 3 1 3 2 Mthisen pr 0 1 0 0
An.Mora 2b 2 1 1 0 Peralta dh 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez ss 2 0 0 1 Y.Tomas pr 1 0 1 3
Garlick lf 2 0 1 1 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
C.Tylor 2b 3 0 1 1 M.Szczr rf 1 0 0 0
L.Lndon rf 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 1 0 0
Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 Ke.Cron 1b 1 0 0 0
Santana 3b 1 0 0 0 Almonte lf 2 0 1 0
Perkins 1b 2 0 1 0 S.Brito lf 2 1 1 0
M.Ahmed 1b 1 0 0 0 Tmlnson 3b 2 1 0 0
J.Thole dh 1 1 0 0 C.Jseph c 2 0 0 0
J.Peter ph 2 0 0 0 Hineman c 0 1 0 1
Ro.Gale c 2 1 0 0
Estevez ss 2 0 1 0
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 28 6 5 6
Los Angeles 004 000 100—5
Arizona 100 000 50x—6

E_Peters (1), Mora (1), Andriese (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Bellinger 2 (2), Garlick (2), Estevez (1), Tomas (1), Almonte (2), Brito (1). HR_Leyba (1). SB_Heineman (1). SF_Hernandez (1), Locastro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stewart 2 1 1 1 1 1
Schultz H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
May H, 1 2 2 0 0 1 1
Sborz H, 2 2-3 1 4 1 2 1
Broussard L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Smoker 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Andriese 2 1 2 1 1 1
Scott 1 2 2 0 0 1
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 2 0
Krehbiel BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Vargas W, 1-0 2 3 1 1 0 2
Takahashi S, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Schultz (Locastro), Broussard (Mathisen), Scott (Turner).

WP_Takahashi.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Bryan Fields.

T_2:58. A_13,776

