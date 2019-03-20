Listen Live Sports

Dierks Bentley joins list of performers for NFL Draft

March 20, 2019 6:52 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dierks Bentley has joined the list of scheduled performers for next month’s NFL Draft festivities.

Bentley will perform a free outdoor concert April 27 in downtown Nashville to coincide with the draft and the running of the Nashville Marathon.

Grammy-winning country performer Tim McGraw and Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans already had been announced as scheduled performers the week of the draft. McGraw will hold a free outdoor concert April 26. Winans will sing the National Anthem on April 25.

NFL officials have said more than 20 singers or bands will perform.

The draft will take place on an outdoor stage in downtown Nashville with additional events for fans at the NFL Draft Experience to be held outside Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

