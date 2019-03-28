Dodgers 12, Diamondbacks 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Vargas 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Greinke p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Koch p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|0
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.600
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stewart p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Bellinger rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.667
|Barnes c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.750
|Ryu p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|12
|12
|12
|3
|3
|Arizona
|000
|001
|103—
|5
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|120
|402
|30x—12
|12
|0
a-lined out for Ryu in the 6th.
LOB_Arizona 3, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Escobar (1), Flores (1), Walker (1), Ahmed (1), Pederson (1). HR_Jones (1), off Ryu; Walker (1), off Garcia; Pederson (1), off Greinke; Hernandez (1), off Greinke; Barnes (1), off Greinke; Seager (1), off Greinke; Pederson (2), off Koch; Muncy (1), off Koch; Bellinger (1), off Koch; Hernandez (2), off Koch. RBIs_Jones (1), Walker 2 (2), Marte (1), Ahmed (1), Pederson 4 (4), Seager (1), Muncy 2 (2), Bellinger (1), Hernandez 3 (3), Barnes (1). SF_Marte, Ahmed. S_Ryu.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Murphy); Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger). RISP_Arizona 2 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Turner, Muncy. GIDP_Escobar.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Taylor, Muncy).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|3
|82
|17.18
|Koch
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|62
|10.38
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|82
|1.50
|Garcia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|9.00
|Stewart
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|31
|13.50
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Scott Barry; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:49. A_53,086 (56,000).
