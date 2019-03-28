Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 12, Diamondbacks 5

March 28, 2019 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500
Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500
Vargas 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flores 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Walker 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .500
Marte cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Greinke p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Koch p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 33 5 9 5 0 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 5 3 3 4 0 1 .600
Seager ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stewart p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Muncy 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Bellinger rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .500
Hernandez 2b 3 3 2 3 1 0 .667
Barnes c 4 2 3 1 0 0 .750
Ryu p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Taylor ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 12 12 12 3 3
Arizona 000 001 103— 5 9 0
Los Angeles 120 402 30x—12 12 0

a-lined out for Ryu in the 6th.

LOB_Arizona 3, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Escobar (1), Flores (1), Walker (1), Ahmed (1), Pederson (1). HR_Jones (1), off Ryu; Walker (1), off Garcia; Pederson (1), off Greinke; Hernandez (1), off Greinke; Barnes (1), off Greinke; Seager (1), off Greinke; Pederson (2), off Koch; Muncy (1), off Koch; Bellinger (1), off Koch; Hernandez (2), off Koch. RBIs_Jones (1), Walker 2 (2), Marte (1), Ahmed (1), Pederson 4 (4), Seager (1), Muncy 2 (2), Bellinger (1), Hernandez 3 (3), Barnes (1). SF_Marte, Ahmed. S_Ryu.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Murphy); Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger). RISP_Arizona 2 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Turner, Muncy. GIDP_Escobar.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Taylor, Muncy).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 0-1 3 2-3 7 7 7 2 3 82 17.18
Koch 4 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 62 10.38
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 1-0 6 4 1 1 0 8 82 1.50
Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 9.00
Stewart 2 4 3 3 0 1 31 13.50

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Scott Barry; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:49. A_53,086 (56,000).

