Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 12, Padres 0

March 15, 2019 12:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pollock cf 3 3 2 0 M.Mrgot cf 3 0 1 0
Kendall cf 1 0 0 0 T.Frnce 1b 1 0 0 0
D.Frese 1b 4 1 2 1 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 1 0
D.Casey pr 1 0 0 0 J.Hrris cf 1 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 4 1 1 2 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
D.Liput 2b 0 0 0 0 J.Prela lf 1 0 0 0
C.Tylor 2b 4 1 2 1 F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 0
M.Ahmed 1b 1 0 0 0 W.Myers lf 3 0 0 0
Pderson lf 4 1 1 3 Cordero rf 3 0 0 0
C.Rller rf 1 1 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 2 2 2 2 L.Urias 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Thole c 1 0 1 1 A.Hdges c 2 0 0 0
B.Mller 3b 4 1 1 2
Fduccia ph 1 0 1 0
Estevez ss 5 0 1 0
K.Maeda sp 2 1 1 0
J.Otman ph 1 0 0 0
Mntgmry ph 2 0 0 0
Totals 41 12 15 12 Totals 29 0 3 0
Los Angeles 116 300 001—12
San Diego 000 000 000—0

E_Guerra (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 3. 2B_Pollock (1), Freese 2 (4), Pederson (4), Barnes (3), Maeda (1), Reyes (4). HR_Bellinger (3), Barnes (1), Miller (1). CS_Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Maeda W, 2-0 4 2 0 0 0 6
May 3 1 0 0 0 3
Chargois BS, 0-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Allie 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Erlin L, 0-1 3 8 8 8 1 5
Higgins 1 3 3 3 0 2
Enns 2 2 0 0 1 1
Perdomo BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Yates 1 0 0 0 2 1
Torres BS, 0-2 1 2 1 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Scott Barry; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:47. A_9,342

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.