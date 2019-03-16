Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 2, White Sox 0

March 16, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia lf 3 0 2 0
Orlando rf 1 0 0 0 Cordell lf 1 0 0 0
Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0
Prmelee 1b 1 0 0 0 Mendick 3b 1 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Kendall cf 1 0 0 0 M.Skole 1b 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 2 1 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0
McKstry 2b 1 0 1 0 B.Guyer ph 0 0 0 0
C.Tylor dh 3 0 0 0 D.Palka rf 3 0 0 0
Mntgmry ph 1 0 0 0 P.Tcker rf 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 3 1 1 2 Cstillo c 3 0 0 0
J.Thole c 0 0 0 0 N.Nolan c 1 0 0 0
D.Frese 1b 2 0 1 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 1 0
Carrera lf 2 0 0 0 J.Rndon 2b 1 0 0 0
Ed.Rios 3b 3 0 1 0 Andrson ss 3 0 1 0
D.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0 R.Goins ss 1 0 0 0
J.Downs ss 1 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 31 0 4 0
Los Angeles 020 000 000—2
Chicago 000 000 000—0

E_Freese 2 (2), Palka (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Chicago 8. HR_Barnes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 2 1
Alexander H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jansen H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelly H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3
Baez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Vasquez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cabrera S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Nova L, 0-2 4 1-3 4 2 2 0 3
Bummer 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1
Marshall S, 4-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Osich 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Vieira S, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Frare 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_by_Cabrera (Guyer), Nova (Hernandez).

WP_Jansen.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nic Lentz.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:02. A_13,265

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.