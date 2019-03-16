Dodgers 2, White Sox 0

|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Orlando rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Prmelee 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Skole 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKstry 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Guyer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mntgmry ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cstillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Thole c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Nolan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Frese 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Carrera lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rndon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Rios 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Goins ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Downs ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|000—2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Freese 2 (2), Palka (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Chicago 8. HR_Barnes (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin W, 1-0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Alexander H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vasquez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Nova L, 0-2
|4 1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Bummer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marshall S, 4-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osich
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vieira S, 2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frare
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_by_Cabrera (Guyer), Nova (Hernandez).
WP_Jansen.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:02. A_13,265
