Dodgers 6, Angels 2

March 7, 2019 6:16 pm
 
Los Angeles Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pollock cf 3 1 0 0 A.Pjols 1b 2 0 0 0
D.Pters cf 1 0 0 0 M.Thiss 1b 2 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 2 1 1 0 Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0
B.Mller rf 1 0 0 0 Ju.Leon pr 1 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 2 1 0 0 M.Trout cf 3 0 1 0
M.Beaty ph 2 0 0 0 J.Adams cf 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 2 2 2 0 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0
Perkins lf 2 0 0 0 Jackson pr 1 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 2 1 1 2 J.Prker lf 2 0 0 0
J.Thole c 2 0 0 0 Sndoval lf 2 0 0 0
D.Cstro ss 4 0 2 2 K.Smith c 2 1 1 0
Carrera lf 3 0 1 1 Ro.Pena c 2 0 0 0
J.Peter 2b 1 0 0 0 Bourjos rf 2 1 1 1
Orlando dh 2 0 1 0 B.Marsh rf 2 0 0 0
W.Smith ph 0 0 0 0 K.Cwart 3b 1 0 1 1
Ed.Rios 1b 4 0 0 0 Zmmrman 3b 1 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 2 0 1 0
J.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 8 5 Totals 31 2 5 2
Los Angeles 020 031 000—6
Los Angeles 020 000 000—2

E_Ahmed (1), Pena (1), Pena (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Bellinger (3), Barnes (2), Smith (2), Bourjos (3). 3B_Trout (1). SB_Pollock (1), Barnes (1). CS_Ahmed (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling 3 4 2 2 0 2
Baez W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cingrani H, 2 1 1 0 0 2 1
Floro 1 0 0 0 1 0
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chargois BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cabrera 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Pena 3 4 2 2 1 4
Allen 1 1 0 0 0 1
Garcia L, 0-1 1-3 2 3 3 4 0
Mahle 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robles BS, 0-3 1 0 1 0 2 0
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cole 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hanewich 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Cingrani, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:02. A_8,215

