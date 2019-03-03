Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 6, Rangers 3

March 3, 2019 7:37 pm
 
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
H.Pence dh 3 1 2 0 Pollock cf 3 0 0 0
Calhoun lf 3 0 1 0 D.Pters cf 1 0 0 0
Altmann lf 1 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 3 0 1 0
N.Mzara rf 3 1 0 1 M.Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0
Alvarez rf 0 0 0 0 D.Frese dh 2 1 0 0
Dvidson 3b 3 1 1 2 J.Thole ph 1 0 0 0
Leblanc 3b 1 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 2 2 2
R.Gzman 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Smith c 1 0 0 0
Pr.Beck 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 0 1 3
Frsythe ss 3 0 0 0 Orlando rf 1 0 0 0
A.Tjeda ss 1 0 0 0 Carrera rf 3 0 0 0
E.White cf 2 0 0 0 Garlick lf 1 0 0 0
Thmpson cf 1 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 3b 3 0 1 0
A.Ibnez 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Peter 1b 1 0 0 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Gav.Lux ss 2 1 0 0
Estevez 2b 3 2 2 1
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 31 6 7 6
Texas 300 000 000—3
Los Angeles 014 001 00x—6

E_Mazara (1), Forsythe (1), Estevez (1). LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Pence (3), Verdugo 2 (2), Rios (2). HR_Davidson (3), Estevez (2). SB_Pence (3). CS_White (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn L, 0-1 2 2-3 3 5 5 2 5
Chavez 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Del Pozo 1 2 1 1 0 0
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Maeda 2 2 3 3 1 3
Jansen W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cingrani H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fields H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chargois H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0
McCreery H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
Vasquez S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ben May.

T_2:33. A_8,909

