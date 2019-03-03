Dodgers 6, Rangers 3

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi H.Pence dh 3 1 2 0 Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 3 0 1 0 D.Pters cf 1 0 0 0 Altmann lf 1 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 3 0 1 0 N.Mzara rf 3 1 0 1 M.Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez rf 0 0 0 0 D.Frese dh 2 1 0 0 Dvidson 3b 3 1 1 2 J.Thole ph 1 0 0 0 Leblanc 3b 1 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 2 2 2 R.Gzman 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Smith c 1 0 0 0 Pr.Beck 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 0 1 3 Frsythe ss 3 0 0 0 Orlando rf 1 0 0 0 A.Tjeda ss 1 0 0 0 Carrera rf 3 0 0 0 E.White cf 2 0 0 0 Garlick lf 1 0 0 0 Thmpson cf 1 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Ibnez 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Peter 1b 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Gav.Lux ss 2 1 0 0 Estevez 2b 3 2 2 1 Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 31 6 7 6

Texas 300 000 000—3 Los Angeles 014 001 00x—6

E_Mazara (1), Forsythe (1), Estevez (1). LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Pence (3), Verdugo 2 (2), Rios (2). HR_Davidson (3), Estevez (2). SB_Pence (3). CS_White (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Lynn L, 0-1 2 2-3 3 5 5 2 5 Chavez 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 Del Pozo 1 2 1 1 0 0 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Maeda 2 2 3 3 1 3 Jansen W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kelly H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Cingrani H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Fields H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chargois H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 McCreery H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 Vasquez S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ben May.

T_2:33. A_8,909

