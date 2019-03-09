Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominant Friedrich wins 4-man bobsled world championship

March 9, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich completed his season sweep of bobsled championships by winning the four-man world title Saturday night.

Friedrich was the World Cup champion in two-man and four-man this season, plus won the two-man world title last weekend. He’s the first driver to claim all four championships in the same season since Germany’s Andre Lange did it in 2007-08.

Friedrich finished four runs in 3 minutes, 21.33 seconds. Latvia’s Oskars Kibermanis — the leader after Friday’s first two runs, before Friedrich overtook him Saturday — was second in 3:21.62, and Canada’s Justin Kripps drove to the bronze in 3:21.78.

Codie Bascue was the top U.S. driver, placing 11th in the final race of the major international sliding season.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.