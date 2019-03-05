Dorn, NC State host Ga. Tech

Georgia Tech (13-17, 5-12) vs. North Carolina State (20-9, 8-8)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jose Alvarado and Georgia Tech will face Torin Dorn and North Carolina State. The sophomore Alvarado is averaging 19.8 points over the last five games. Dorn, a senior, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dorn has averaged 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Wolfpack. C.J. Bryce has complemented Dorn and is accounting for 12 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Yellow Jackets are led by Alvarado, who is averaging 12.8 points.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Alvarado has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 61.

WINNING WHEN: Georgia Tech is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Yellow Jackets are 8-17 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 30th-highest rate in the country. The Georgia Tech offense has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.