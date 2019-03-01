Dotson, Savannah State host Howard

Howard (14-15, 8-6) vs. Savannah State (10-18, 7-7)

Tiger Arena, Savannah, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as RJ Cole and Howard will face Jaquan Dotson and Savannah State. The sophomore Cole has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.2 over his last five games. Dotson, a junior, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Savannah State’s Dotson has averaged 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while Zach Sellers has put up 12.6 points and 4.4 assists. For the Bison, Cole has averaged 21.1 points and 6.3 assists while Charles Williams has put up 18.2 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cole has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Howard field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 32 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Howard has won its last six road games, scoring 74.7 points, while allowing 64.5 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bison. Savannah State has 43 assists on 75 field goals (57.3 percent) across its past three outings while Howard has assists on 37 of 90 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Howard and Savannah State are ranked atop the MEAC when it comes to scoring. The Bison are ranked first in the conference with 78.8 points per game while the Tigers are second with 76 per game.

