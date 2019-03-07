Dotson scores 25 to carry Savannah State over SC State 90-87

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jaquan Dotson had a season-high 25 points as Savannah State narrowly beat South Carolina State 90-87 on Thursday night.

Romani Hansen had 17 points for Savannah State (11-19, 8-8 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Tyrell Harper added 11 rebounds and six assists.

After falling behind 49-44 at halftime, Savannah State outscored South Carolina State 46-38 in the second half to earn the victory. The Bulldogs’ 49 first-half points were a season high.

Jahmari Etienne scored a season-high 26 points for the Bulldogs (7-25, 5-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ozante Fields added 19 points. Lavar Harewood had 12 points.

The Tigers improved to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Savannah State defeated South Carolina State 92-88 on Jan. 26.

