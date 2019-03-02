Dove’s late block secures UT Martin’s 91-86 victory

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Quinton Dove blocked a shot in the final seconds to secure UT Martin’s 91-86 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon in the regular-season finale for both teams.

UT Martin (11-18, 6-12 Ohio Valley Conference) was clinging to an 89-86 lead when Armani Cheney launched a jumper that Dove swatted away with 10 seconds remaining in the game. Preston Parks sank two free throws for the final score.

DelFincko Bogan led the Skyhawks with 22 points.

Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for UT Martin. Craig Randall added 16 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Dove had 14 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Tennessee State totaled 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey had 21 points for the Tigers (9-21, 6-12). Tripp Davis added 20 points. Michael Littlejohn had 14 points.

Kamar McKnight, who was second on the Tigers in scoring coming into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).

The Skyhawks evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Tennessee State defeated UT Martin 68-67 on Jan. 31. The possibility of the Skyhawks and Tigers making the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will be determined after the other league teams complete play on Saturday.

