Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dove’s late block secures UT Martin’s 91-86 victory

March 2, 2019 8:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Quinton Dove blocked a shot in the final seconds to secure UT Martin’s 91-86 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon in the regular-season finale for both teams.

UT Martin (11-18, 6-12 Ohio Valley Conference) was clinging to an 89-86 lead when Armani Cheney launched a jumper that Dove swatted away with 10 seconds remaining in the game. Preston Parks sank two free throws for the final score.

DelFincko Bogan led the Skyhawks with 22 points.

Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for UT Martin. Craig Randall added 16 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Dove had 14 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tennessee State totaled 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey had 21 points for the Tigers (9-21, 6-12). Tripp Davis added 20 points. Michael Littlejohn had 14 points.

Kamar McKnight, who was second on the Tigers in scoring coming into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).

The Skyhawks evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Tennessee State defeated UT Martin 68-67 on Jan. 31. The possibility of the Skyhawks and Tigers making the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will be determined after the other league teams complete play on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.