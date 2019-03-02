Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Drake claims at least share of MVC title

March 2, 2019 6:31 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Nick McGlynn had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Drake topped Missouri State 73-62 on Saturday to win at least a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

Tremell Murphy had seven rebounds for Drake (23-8, 12-6).

Jarred Dixon had 18 points for the Bears (16-15, 10-8). Tulio Da Silva added 17 points. Keandre Cook had 10 points and three blocks.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Drake defeated Missouri State 74-63 on Jan. 20. The Bulldogs and the Bears next take the floor in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

