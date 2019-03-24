Listen Live Sports

‘Drama queen?’ Teen Andreescu beats Kerber again at Miami

March 24, 2019
 
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu beat Angelique Kerber for the second time in a week, and the result left hard feelings.

Andreescu reached the fourth round of the Miami Open, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in a match that ended early Sunday.

Andreescu took a medical timeout after seven games to receive treatment on her right arm.

“Biggest drama queen ever,” Kerber told Andreescu while offering only a brusque handshake following the match.

Andreescu, an 18-year-old Canadian, defeated Kerber in the Indian Wells final for her first career title.

Kerber was seeded eighth at Miami, while Andreescu is unseeded. The win was Andreescu’s 12th in 2019 against a top-50 player. She had only one before this year.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

