Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Driller, O’Brien win parallel slalom titles at nationals

March 23, 2019 7:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (AP) — Garret Driller and Nina O’Brien won parallel slalom titles at the U.S. championships on Saturday at Waterville Valley Resort.

O’Brien has won three consecutive national titles after winning the super-G and Alpine combined earlier this week at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine. The parallel slalom is a first-time championship event.

O’Brien was in second, 0.08 seconds back, after her qualification run and faced Canadian and Dartmouth student-athlete Stephanie Currie in a knockout round, head-to-head final. Alice Merryweather, who won the downhill title on Tuesday, rounded out the podium.

Driller sat in third after the qualifying round and advanced to face Tucker Marshall, who injured his back two gates from the finish in the semifinals and was unable to start the finals. It was Driller’s first U.S. title. Alex Leever finished third.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

The men and women will race the slalom on Sunday. O’Brien is the defending champion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.