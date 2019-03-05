Ducks-Coyotes Sum

|Anaheim
|1
|0
|2—3
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 18 (Lindholm, Manson), 3:52. 2, Arizona, Crouse 11 (Archibald, Connauton), 18:32.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Anaheim, Henrique 13 (Rakell, Fowler), 3:46 (pp). 4, Anaheim, Terry 3 (Silfverberg), 11:15 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 12-9-10_31. Arizona 7-8-8_23.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 2 of 5; Arizona 0 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 7-4-1 (23 shots-22 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 20-15-5 (31-28).
A_11,305 (17,125). T_2:30.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Trent Knorr.
