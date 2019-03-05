Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ducks-Coyotes Sum

March 5, 2019 11:45 pm
 
Anaheim 1 0 2—3
Arizona 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 18 (Lindholm, Manson), 3:52. 2, Arizona, Crouse 11 (Archibald, Connauton), 18:32.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Anaheim, Henrique 13 (Rakell, Fowler), 3:46 (pp). 4, Anaheim, Terry 3 (Silfverberg), 11:15 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 12-9-10_31. Arizona 7-8-8_23.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 2 of 5; Arizona 0 of 5.

Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 7-4-1 (23 shots-22 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 20-15-5 (31-28).

A_11,305 (17,125). T_2:30.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Trent Knorr.

The Associated Press

