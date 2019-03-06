Duke squeaks by…Rockets roll on…Royals’ Salvador Perez out for season

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — It took to the very last second, but 4th ranked Duke held to edge Wake Forest 71-70. Chaundee Brown’s jumper spun around the rim and fell off at the buzzer. RJ Barrett racked up 28 for Duke, which was sluggish as injured all-star Zion Williamson watched from the sideline as he recuperates from a knee injury. The Blue Devils were 26-point favorites.

BOSTON (AP) — Luke Maye scored 17 points and added a career-high 20 rebounds to lead No. 3 North Carolina to a 79-66 victory over Boston College and preserve the Tar Heels’ hopes for a regular-season conference title. But the game they really want to win will be on Saturday. The Tar Heels’ regular season finale will be again archrival Duke. The Atlantic Coast Conference title will be at stake.

TORONTO (AP) — James Harden scored 35 points, Gerald Green had 11 of his 18 in the fourth quarter and the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors 107-95 on Tuesday night. The Rockets won their sixth straight. Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and Serge Ibaka had 10 points and 15 rebounds for Toronto. Pascal Siakam had 17 points, and Danny Green 14 as the Raptors had their seven-game home winning streak snapped.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, keeping the six-time All-Star off the field for the entire 2019 season. The decision was made after Perez received a second opinion Tuesday from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ team physician. Perez hurt the elbow during a workout last week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Former Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly has pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing after being accused of entering a couple’s suburban Denver home uninvited. KDVR-TV reports that Kelly entered the plea on Monday in Arapahoe County District Court.

