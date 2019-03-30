Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Duke’s Reddish a game-time decision vs. Michigan State

March 30, 2019 4:50 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman forward Cam Reddish will be a game-time decision for Duke’s Elite Eight NCAA Tournament game Sunday against Michigan State because of a knee injury.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski updated Reddish’s status Saturday before the Blue Devils’ practice, saying there was no structural damage. Reddish was a late scratch for the Sweet 16 victory against Virginia Tech.

Reddish said his left knee has been bothering him for some time and that he tweaked it before the game. Reddish said he considers himself hour to hour as he gets treatment for the injury.

Top-seeded Duke beat Virginia Tech without Reddish thanks in large part to Alex O’Connell filling his spot. Reddish is Duke’s third-leading scorer behind stars RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, averaging 13.6 points this season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

