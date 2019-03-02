Listen Live Sports

Duke’s Williamson to miss 3rd straight game with knee injury

March 2, 2019 11:41 am
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke star freshman Zion Williamson will miss a third straight game because of a mild right knee sprain.

The school made the announcement about five hours before the third-ranked Blue Devils’ game against Miami on Saturday.

Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of an 88-72 loss to North Carolina last week. He planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart.

In his absence, Duke won at Syracuse but lost at No. 20 Virginia Tech.

Williamson ranks second in the league in scoring, averaging 21.6 points. He also ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, shooting percentage and steals.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

