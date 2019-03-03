Durr leads No. 3 Louisville women past Pitt 67-40

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Asia Durr scored 17 points, and No. 3 Louisville beat Pittsburgh 67-40 on Sunday to claim a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference title for the second straight season.

Jazmine Jones added 12 points for the Cardinals (27-2, 14-2), who earned their fourth straight victory. Sam Fuehring had 10 points and six rebounds.

Louisville pulled away from Pitt with a big second quarter. The Cardinals outscored the Panthers 17-5 in the period for a 32-18 lead at the break.

The Cardinals tied No. 4 Notre Dame for the top spot in the conference. They lost 82-68 to the Fighting Irish on Jan. 10 in South Bend, but the schools could be headed for a rematch in the conference tournament.

Cassidy Walsh had 11 points for Pitt (11-19, 2-14).

NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 103, VIRGINIA 66

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jackie Young had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading Notre Dame to its sixth straight win.

The Fighting Irish (27-3, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had five players score in double figures. Arike Ogunbowale went 6 for 8 from 3-point range on her way to 24 points. Brianna Turner had 21 points, and Jessica Shepard finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Notre Dame will be the No. 1 seed for this week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points for Virginia (11-18, 5-11), and Lisa Jablonowski had 17. The Cavaliers were held to 32.5 percent shooting.

NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 68, NO. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA 64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teaira McCowan had 18 points and 17 rebounds as Mississippi State beat South Carolina to win the Southeastern Conference title.

The Bulldogs (27-2, 15-1) were up 11 points with under seven minutes left before the Gamecocks rallied to 66-64 on Tyasha Harris’ steal and breakaway layup with 42.7 seconds to go. But Mississippi State grabbed a couple of big rebounds to help close it out.

The Bulldogs beat the Gamecocks (21-8, 14-2) twice in a season for the first time since 2009.

Harris led South Carolina with 20 points. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 6 OREGON 66, NO. 21 ARIZONA STATE 59

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, and Oregon earned a second consecutive Pac-12 championship.

Satou Sabally added 18 points for the Ducks (26-3, 16-2), who outscored the Sun Devils 20-7 in the fourth quarter.

Kianna Ibis scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half and Robbi Ryan had 12 points for the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7).

NO. 7 STANFORD 72, WASHINGTON 53

SEATTLE (AP) — Dijonai Carrington had 19 points and eight rebounds, leading Stanford over Washington.

Kiana Williams scored 13 points for Stanford (25-4, 15-3 Pac-12), and Alanna Smith finished with 12 points and seven boards.

Hannah Johnson and Haley Van Dyke led Washington (9-20, 2-15) with 10 points each. Mai-Loni Henson had eight points and seven rebounds.

NO. 9 OREGON STATE 65, ARIZONA 60, 2OT

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Oregon State outlasted Arizona to close out the regular season.

Neither team could get a shot to fall at the end of the first overtime, and Oregon State outscored Arizona 9-4 in the second extra session to beat the Wildcats for the 11th straight time.

Joanna Grymek had 14 points and blocked five shots for Oregon State (24-6, 14-4 Pac-12), including two in the final 1:07.

MacDonald had 23 points and McBryde finished with 20 for Arizona (17-12, 7-11), which lost its fourth straight.

NO. 10 N.C. STATE 70, NO. 15 MIAMI 68

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Senior DD Rogers scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, helping North Carolina State to the victory.

In the regular-season finale for each team, the Wolfpack also got 12 points from senior Kiara Leslie, including a go-ahead jumper in the second half.

Emese Hof scored 24 points for Miami (24-7, 12-4 Atlantic Coast), and Beatrice Mompremier added 15 points and 17 rebounds. The Hurricanes had won six of seven.

Leslie’s jumper put N.C. State (25-4, 12-4) ahead to stay at 57-56 with 7:22 left.

NO. 11 KENTUCKY 58, GEORGIA 53

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tatyana Wyatt scored 17 points and Rhyne Howard and Jaida Roper hit clutch 3-pointers down the stretch, helping Kentucky to the victory.

The Wildcats (24-6, 11-5 Southeastern Conference) shot 37.5 percent from the field for the game, but were 8 of 16 in the fourth quarter while bouncing back from a 62-55 home loss to No. 19 Texas A&M.

Gabby Connally led Georgia with 18 points. The Bulldogs (18-11, 9-7) had won four in a row.

NO. 12 IOWA 74, NORTHWESTERN 50

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Megan Gustafson had 34 points and 12 rebounds for her 82nd career double-double in her final regular-season home game.

Hannah Stewart and Kathleen Doyle each added 12 points for Iowa (23-6, 14-4), which finished undefeated at home with 15 wins. Gustafson was 14 of 17 from the field.

Abbie Wolf scored 15 points for Northwestern (16-13, 9-9), which was just 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

NO. 13 MARQUETTE 80, PROVIDENCE 57

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Selena Lott scored 19 points, Isabelle Spingola had 17 and Marquette beat Providence to win the outright Big East regular-season championship.

Spingola made 5 of 6 3-point attempts for the Golden Eagles (24-6, 15-3), who bounced back from a loss to Creighton. Allazia Blockton added 13 points.

Chanell Williams scored 12 points for the Friars (16-14, 8-10).

Marquette finished the game on a 14-0 run.

NO. 17 SYRACUSE 76, BOSTON COLLEGE 59

BOSTON (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia had 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, sending Syracuse to the road win in its regular-season finale.

Digna Strautmane added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Orange (23-7, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Mangakahia surpassed 1,000 points in just her 60th game at Syracuse. She is the fastest to reach that milestone in school history.

Emma Guy scored 18 points for Boston College (14-15, 3-13).

NO. 19 TEXAS A&M 65, ARKANSAS 53

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 24 points, N’dea Jones had 13 points and 16 rebounds and Texas A&M beat Arkansas.

Texas A&M (23-6, 12-4 Southeastern Conference) controlled the interior, outscoring the Razorbacks 38-12 in the paint.

Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas (17-13, 6-10) with 15 points and Malica Monk scored 13.

NO. 22 FLORIDA STATE 64, GEORGIA TECH 55

ATLANTA (AP) — Kiah Gillespie had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Florida State used a balanced attack to pull away for the road win.

The Seminoles (22-7, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) outscored the Yellow Jackets 17-4 in the fourth quarter.

Jasmine Carson scored 14 points for Georgia Tech (17-12, 7-9). Elizabeth Balogun had 13.

The Jackets played without coach MaChelle Joseph, who was placed on leave Wednesday due to a “pending personnel matter.” Assistant Mike Simon was the lead coach again.

NO. 23 DRAKE 70, MISSOURI STATE 61

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Sara Rhine scored 19 points, and Drake beat Missouri State to take over sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Becca Hittner had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (23-5, 15-1), who lost 85-79 to the Bears on Feb. 1.

Both teams have two regular-season games remaining.

Brice Calip scored 17 points and Danielle Gitzen had 13 for Missouri State (18-9, 14-2).

NO. 25 UCLA 84, COLORADO 50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points to lead UCLA to the runaway win.

Kennedy Burke added 15 for the Bruins (19-11, 12-6 Pac-12), who have won 10 of 12 overall and eight straight against Colorado, including a 64-60 win earlier this season.

Annika Jank had 11 points for Colorado (12-17, 2-6), which shot 28 percent.

