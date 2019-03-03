Listen Live Sports

Dutch golfer Anne van Dam wins Canberra Classic

March 3, 2019 12:57 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Anne van Dam won her fourth Ladies European Tour event with a final-round 6-under 65 and a three-stroke victory in the 54-hole Canberra Classic at Royal Canberra Golf Club.

The Dutch player finished with a 17-under total of 196 Sunday. Katja Pogacar of Slovenia was second after a 68, followed by defending champion Jiyai Shin, who was four strokes behind after a 67.

Van Dam eagled the 15th hole to retake the lead and birdied the 16th and 18th holes to ensure a comfortable victory.

