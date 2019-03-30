Listen Live Sports

Dynamo-Rapids, Sums

March 30, 2019 11:19 pm
 
Houston 3 1—4
Colorado 0 1—1

First half_1, Houston, Rodriguez, 4 (Elis), 4th minute; 2, Houston, Sjoberg, 0 (own goal), 15th; 3, Houston, Rosenberry, 0 (own goal), 34th.

Second half_4, Houston, Elis, 2 (Manotas), 67th; 5, Colorado, Kamara, 2 (penalty kick), 81st.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Houston, Figueroa, 59th; DeLaGarza, 88th; Lundqvist, 90th. Colorado, Rubio, 40th; Feilhaber, 75th.

Red Cards_Colorado, Smith, 89th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva; Eduardo Mariscal; Luis Guardia. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

A_11,061.

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia (Tommy McNamara, 64th), Tomas Martinez (Darwin Ceren, 79th), Memo Rodriguez (Marlon Hairston, 46th), Matias Vera; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas.

Colorado_Tim Howard; Keegan Rosenberry, Axel Sjoberg, Tommy Smith; Cole Bassett, Benny Feilhaber (Andre Shinyashiki, 85th), Jack Price, Dillon Serna (Kellyn Acosta, 56th); Kei Kamara, Nicolas Mezquida (Sam Nicholson, 70th), Diego Rubio.

