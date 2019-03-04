E. Michigan looks to sweep Ball State

Ball State (15-14, 6-10) vs. Eastern Michigan (14-15, 8-8)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State seeks revenge on Eastern Michigan after dropping the first matchup in Muncie. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 8, when the Eagles shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Ball State to just 44.6 percent en route to a two-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Paul Jackson, James Thompson IV, Elijah Minnie and Boubacar Toure have combined to account for 67 percent of Eastern Michigan’s scoring this season. For Ball State, Tayler Persons, Tahjai Teague, K.J. Walton and Trey Moses have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Ball State scoring, including 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Eastern Michigan field goals over the last three games. Jackson has accounted for 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Eagles are 6-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 8-15 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cardinals are 5-0 when turning the ball over 10 times or fewer and 10-14 when the team exceeds that total.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cardinals have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Eastern Michigan has an assist on 31 of 76 field goals (40.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Ball State has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan is rated first among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.7 percent. The Eagles have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

