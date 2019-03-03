Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eaddy scores 26 to lead Santa Clara over Portland 78-62

March 3, 2019 12:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tahj Eaddy had 26 points as Santa Clara topped Portland 78-62 on Saturday night.

Eaddy made 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Trey Wertz had 19 points and nine assists for Santa Clara (16-14, 8-8 West Coast Conference). Josip Vrankic added 15 points. Guglielmo Caruso had 10 points for the visitors.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 16 points for the Pilots (7-24, 0-16), who have now lost 17 games in a row. Jacob Tryon added 10 points. Theo Akwuba had three blocks.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

JoJo Walker, the Pilots’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, was held to only five points. He made 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Pilots this season. Santa Clara defeated Portland 69-63 on Feb. 2. The Broncos and the Pilots next take the floor in the West Coast Conference Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.