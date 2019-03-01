Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham gets 3-year deal

March 1, 2019 10:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham have agreed to a three-year contract extension, preventing the team’s longest-tenured defensive player from testing free agency.

Graham had just four sacks last season after a career-high 9 ½ in 2017, including a strip-sack on Tom Brady to secure Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl in February 2018.

Graham was the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. He has 42 ½ sacks, 16 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 127 games, 70 starts.

The Eagles on Wednesday said they wouldn’t place a franchise tag on backup quarterback Nick Foles.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

They were 9-7 in 2018 and won a wild-card playoff game at Chicago before losing at New Orleans.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.