The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Eagles sign defensive end Vinny Curry to 1-year deal

March 21, 2019 4:39 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles have signed defensive end Vinny Curry to a one-year contract.

Curry returns to Philadelphia after spending one year with the Buccaneers. He played his first six seasons for the Eagles, starting all 19 games when the team won the Super Bowl two years ago.

Curry has 24½ career sacks, including 2½ last season.

Curry adds more depth on a deep defensive line that features All-Pro Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, newcomer Malik Jackson and 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

