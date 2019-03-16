Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Earthquakes-Red Bulls, Sums

March 16, 2019 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 1 0—1
New York 0 4—4

First half_1, San Jose, Espinoza, 0 (Eriksson), 5th minute.

Second half_2, New York, Muyl, -1 (Royer), 51st; 3, New York, Muyl, 0, 71st; 4, New York, Wright-Phillips, 0 (Davis), 85th; 5, New York, Royer, 0 (Murillo), 90th.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_New York, Murillo, 82nd. San Jose, Wondolowski, 45th; Godoy, 47th; Lopez, 65th.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Andrew Bigelow; Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

A_0.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Vincent Bezecourt, Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Andreas Ivan, 90th), Marc Rzatkowski, Florian Valot (Alex Muyl, 35th); Bradley Wright-Phillips (Mathias Jorgensen, 86th).

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima (Marcos Lopez, 63rd); Magnus Eriksson, Anibal Godoy, Judson (Danny Hoesen, 79th), Vako Qazaishvili (Jackson Yueill, 78th), Tommy Thompson; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.