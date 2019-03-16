Earthquakes-Red Bulls, Sums

San Jose 1 0—1 New York 0 4—4

First half_1, San Jose, Espinoza, 0 (Eriksson), 5th minute.

Second half_2, New York, Muyl, -1 (Royer), 51st; 3, New York, Muyl, 0, 71st; 4, New York, Wright-Phillips, 0 (Davis), 85th; 5, New York, Royer, 0 (Murillo), 90th.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_New York, Murillo, 82nd. San Jose, Wondolowski, 45th; Godoy, 47th; Lopez, 65th.

Advertisement

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Andrew Bigelow; Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

A_0.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Vincent Bezecourt, Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Andreas Ivan, 90th), Marc Rzatkowski, Florian Valot (Alex Muyl, 35th); Bradley Wright-Phillips (Mathias Jorgensen, 86th).

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima (Marcos Lopez, 63rd); Magnus Eriksson, Anibal Godoy, Judson (Danny Hoesen, 79th), Vako Qazaishvili (Jackson Yueill, 78th), Tommy Thompson; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.