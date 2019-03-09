Listen Live Sports

Eastern Washington holds off Weber State 80-77

March 9, 2019 11:28 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Mason Peatling had 23 points and Jesse Hunt added 22 with 12 rebounds as Eastern Washington held off Weber State 80-77 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Saturday night.

EWU (14-17, 12-8 Big Sky Conference) led throughout most of the second half but could not pull away from Weber State as the Wildcats took the lead 77-76 with 1:09 remaining after Jerrick Harding made two free throws. Hunt and Kim Aiken Jr. made four free throws down the stretch to secure the win. Weber State’s Cody John launched a 3 at the buzzer but missed.

Aiken finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

With the victory EWU claimed the No. 3 seed in the Big Sky Conference tourney to start Wednesday in Boise, Idaho.

Cody John and Jerrick Harding posted 24 points apiece for Weber State (17-13, 11-8) which will be the No. 4 seed.

