ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Quinnipiac 14 6 2 30 77 47 25 7 2 Cornell 13 5 4 30 64 41 17 8 4 Clarkson 13 7 2 28 65 42 22 10 2 Harvard 13 7 2 28 77 58 17 9 3 Dartmouth 10 9 3 23 53 55 11 14 4 Yale 11 10 1 23 53 57 13 13 3 Union (NY) 10 10 2 22 60 64 17 11 6 Brown 8 9 5 21 52 59 11 13 5 Princeton 8 12 2 18 60 66 10 16 3 Colgate 7 12 3 17 43 64 10 21 3 RPI 7 13 2 16 49 67 10 21 3 St. Lawrence 3 17 2 8 51 84 5 27 2

Friday’s Games

Harvard 4, RPI 1

Princeton 3, Yale 2

Union 4, Dartmouth 3, OT

Cornell 4, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

Quinnipiac 4, Brown 1

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 5, Brown 1

Dartmouth 5, RPI 2

St. Lawrence 5, Colgate 2

Union 4, Harvard 3

Quinnipiac 4, Yale 1

Cornell 2, Clarkson 2

End Regular Season

