ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|14
|6
|2
|30
|77
|47
|25
|7
|2
|Cornell
|13
|5
|4
|30
|64
|41
|17
|8
|4
|Clarkson
|13
|7
|2
|28
|65
|42
|22
|10
|2
|Harvard
|13
|7
|2
|28
|77
|58
|17
|9
|3
|Dartmouth
|10
|9
|3
|23
|53
|55
|11
|14
|4
|Yale
|11
|10
|1
|23
|53
|57
|13
|13
|3
|Union (NY)
|10
|10
|2
|22
|60
|64
|17
|11
|6
|Brown
|8
|9
|5
|21
|52
|59
|11
|13
|5
|Princeton
|8
|12
|2
|18
|60
|66
|10
|16
|3
|Colgate
|7
|12
|3
|17
|43
|64
|10
|21
|3
|RPI
|7
|13
|2
|16
|49
|67
|10
|21
|3
|St. Lawrence
|3
|17
|2
|8
|51
|84
|5
|27
|2
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.