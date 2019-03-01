All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 55 36 15 4 0 76 198 148 Adirondack 56 30 19 5 2 67 179 163 Manchester 58 30 24 2 2 64 189 188 Maine 56 30 25 0 1 61 174 189 Brampton 56 27 23 5 1 60 183 174 Worcester 55 24 22 5 4 57 143 168 Reading 56 24 23 4 5 57 168 181 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 57 37 15 5 0 79 217 146 Orlando 54 31 19 4 0 66 195 182 Jacksonville 57 29 24 2 2 62 166 172 South Carolina 57 26 26 5 0 57 170 180 Atlanta 54 24 22 7 1 56 147 156 Norfolk 57 23 27 4 3 53 176 217 Greenville 59 20 34 3 2 45 153 211 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 55 39 9 4 3 85 222 130 Toledo 54 31 15 5 3 70 187 178 Kalamazoo 55 29 23 1 2 61 196 207 Fort Wayne 53 26 18 3 6 61 170 183 Wheeling 56 26 24 5 1 58 195 185 Indy 55 26 26 2 1 55 178 195 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 57 34 19 2 2 72 192 158 Tulsa 58 32 20 4 2 70 183 166 Utah 55 31 18 4 2 68 187 163 Kansas City 54 28 22 3 1 60 173 172 Wichita 58 22 27 6 3 53 173 204 Rapid City 58 22 28 5 3 52 137 190 Allen 59 20 33 4 2 46 173 218

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 2, South Carolina 1

Wichita 2, Rapid City 1

Friday’s Games

Brampton 6, Newfoundland 1

Advertisement

Manchester 6, Adirondack 3

Reading 5, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 5, Toledo 2

Orlando 7, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 5

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2

Cincinnati 8, Indy 2

Atlanta 3, Greenville 2

Tulsa 5, Allen 3

Idaho 4, Kansas City 1

Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.