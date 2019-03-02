All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 56 36 16 4 0 76 203 155 Adirondack 57 31 19 5 2 69 187 164 Manchester 59 30 25 2 2 64 190 196 Maine 57 31 25 0 1 63 178 192 Brampton 57 28 23 5 1 62 190 179 Reading 57 25 23 4 5 59 173 183 Worcester 55 24 22 5 4 57 143 168 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 58 38 15 5 0 81 221 148 Orlando 55 31 20 4 0 66 197 186 Jacksonville 58 30 24 2 2 64 169 173 South Carolina 58 26 27 5 0 57 171 183 Atlanta 55 24 23 7 1 56 150 161 Norfolk 58 23 28 4 3 53 178 222 Greenville 60 21 34 3 2 47 158 214 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 56 40 9 4 3 87 225 132 Toledo 55 32 15 5 3 72 198 178 Kalamazoo 56 29 24 1 2 61 197 212 Fort Wayne 54 26 19 3 6 61 170 194 Wheeling 57 26 24 6 1 59 197 188 Indy 56 27 26 2 1 57 183 196 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 58 34 20 2 2 72 193 160 Tulsa 58 32 20 4 2 70 183 166 Utah 56 31 18 4 3 69 190 167 Kansas City 55 29 22 3 1 62 175 173 Wichita 58 22 27 6 3 53 173 204 Rapid City 58 22 28 5 3 52 137 190 Allen 59 20 33 4 2 46 173 218

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Brampton 6, Newfoundland 1

Manchester 6, Adirondack 3

Reading 5, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 5, Toledo 2

Orlando 7, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 5

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2

Cincinnati 8, Indy 2

Atlanta 3, Greenville 2

Tulsa 5, Allen 3

Idaho 4, Kansas City 1

Maine 4, Utah 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5

Adirondack 8, Manchester 1

Greenville 5, Atlanta 3

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Toledo 11, Fort Wayne 0

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 1

Kansas City 2, Idaho 1

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

