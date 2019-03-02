|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|56
|36
|16
|4
|0
|76
|203
|155
|Adirondack
|57
|31
|19
|5
|2
|69
|187
|164
|Manchester
|59
|30
|25
|2
|2
|64
|190
|196
|Maine
|57
|31
|25
|0
|1
|63
|178
|192
|Brampton
|57
|28
|23
|5
|1
|62
|190
|179
|Reading
|57
|25
|23
|4
|5
|59
|173
|183
|Worcester
|55
|24
|22
|5
|4
|57
|143
|168
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|58
|38
|15
|5
|0
|81
|221
|148
|Orlando
|55
|31
|20
|4
|0
|66
|197
|186
|Jacksonville
|58
|30
|24
|2
|2
|64
|169
|173
|South Carolina
|58
|26
|27
|5
|0
|57
|171
|183
|Atlanta
|55
|24
|23
|7
|1
|56
|150
|161
|Norfolk
|58
|23
|28
|4
|3
|53
|178
|222
|Greenville
|60
|21
|34
|3
|2
|47
|158
|214
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|56
|40
|9
|4
|3
|87
|225
|132
|Toledo
|55
|32
|15
|5
|3
|72
|198
|178
|Kalamazoo
|56
|29
|24
|1
|2
|61
|197
|212
|Fort Wayne
|54
|26
|19
|3
|6
|61
|170
|194
|Wheeling
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|197
|188
|Indy
|56
|27
|26
|2
|1
|57
|183
|196
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|58
|34
|20
|2
|2
|72
|193
|160
|Tulsa
|58
|32
|20
|4
|2
|70
|183
|166
|Utah
|56
|31
|18
|4
|3
|69
|190
|167
|Kansas City
|55
|29
|22
|3
|1
|62
|175
|173
|Wichita
|58
|22
|27
|6
|3
|53
|173
|204
|Rapid City
|58
|22
|28
|5
|3
|52
|137
|190
|Allen
|59
|20
|33
|4
|2
|46
|173
|218
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Brampton 6, Newfoundland 1
Manchester 6, Adirondack 3
Reading 5, Norfolk 1
Wheeling 5, Toledo 2
Orlando 7, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 5
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2
Cincinnati 8, Indy 2
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Tulsa 5, Allen 3
Idaho 4, Kansas City 1
Maine 4, Utah 3, SO
Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5
Adirondack 8, Manchester 1
Greenville 5, Atlanta 3
Florida 4, Orlando 2
Reading 5, Norfolk 2
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1
Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2, OT
Toledo 11, Fort Wayne 0
Indy 5, Kalamazoo 1
Kansas City 2, Idaho 1
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
