The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

March 3, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 56 36 16 4 0 76 203 155
Adirondack 57 31 19 5 2 69 187 164
Maine 58 31 25 1 1 64 181 196
Manchester 59 30 25 2 2 64 190 196
Brampton 57 28 23 5 1 62 190 179
Reading 57 25 23 4 5 59 173 183
Worcester 55 24 22 5 4 57 143 168
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 58 38 15 5 0 81 221 148
Orlando 55 31 20 4 0 66 197 186
Jacksonville 58 30 24 2 2 64 169 173
South Carolina 58 26 27 5 0 57 171 183
Atlanta 55 24 23 7 1 56 150 161
Norfolk 58 23 28 4 3 53 178 222
Greenville 60 21 34 3 2 47 158 214
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 56 40 9 4 3 87 225 132
Toledo 55 32 15 5 3 72 198 178
Kalamazoo 56 29 24 1 2 61 197 212
Fort Wayne 54 26 19 3 6 61 170 194
Wheeling 57 26 24 6 1 59 197 188
Indy 56 27 26 2 1 57 183 196
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 58 34 20 2 2 72 193 160
Tulsa 59 33 20 4 2 72 185 167
Utah 57 32 18 4 3 71 194 170
Kansas City 55 29 22 3 1 62 175 173
Wichita 58 22 27 6 3 53 173 204
Rapid City 58 22 28 5 3 52 137 190
Allen 60 20 34 4 2 46 174 220
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5

Adirondack 8, Manchester 1

Greenville 5, Atlanta 3

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Toledo 11, Fort Wayne 0

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 1

Kansas City 2, Idaho 1

Tulsa 2, Allen 1

Utah 4, Maine 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

