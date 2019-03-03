All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 56 36 16 4 0 76 203 155 Adirondack 57 31 19 5 2 69 187 164 Maine 58 31 25 1 1 64 181 196 Manchester 59 30 25 2 2 64 190 196 Brampton 57 28 23 5 1 62 190 179 Reading 57 25 23 4 5 59 173 183 Worcester 55 24 22 5 4 57 143 168 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 59 39 15 5 0 83 225 149 Orlando 55 31 20 4 0 66 197 186 Jacksonville 59 30 25 2 2 64 170 177 South Carolina 58 26 27 5 0 57 171 183 Atlanta 55 24 23 7 1 56 150 161 Norfolk 58 23 28 4 3 53 178 222 Greenville 60 21 34 3 2 47 158 214 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 57 40 10 4 3 87 227 136 Toledo 55 32 15 5 3 72 198 178 Kalamazoo 57 30 24 1 2 63 201 214 Wheeling 58 27 24 6 1 61 200 190 Fort Wayne 55 26 20 3 6 61 172 197 Indy 56 27 26 2 1 57 183 196 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 58 34 20 2 2 72 193 160 Tulsa 59 33 20 4 2 72 185 167 Utah 57 32 18 4 3 71 194 170 Kansas City 55 29 22 3 1 62 175 173 Wichita 58 22 27 6 3 53 173 204 Rapid City 58 22 28 5 3 52 137 190 Allen 60 20 34 4 2 46 174 220

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5

Adirondack 8, Manchester 1

Greenville 5, Atlanta 3

Advertisement

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Toledo 11, Fort Wayne 0

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 1

Kansas City 2, Idaho 1

Tulsa 2, Allen 1

Utah 4, Maine 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2

Florida 4, Jacksonville 1

Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 2

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.