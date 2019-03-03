Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

March 3, 2019 7:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 56 36 16 4 0 76 203 155
Adirondack 58 31 20 5 2 69 189 168
Maine 58 31 25 1 1 64 181 196
Manchester 59 30 25 2 2 64 190 196
Brampton 57 28 23 5 1 62 190 179
Worcester 56 25 22 5 4 59 147 170
Reading 57 25 23 4 5 59 173 183
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 59 39 15 5 0 83 225 149
Orlando 55 31 20 4 0 66 197 186
Jacksonville 59 30 25 2 2 64 170 177
South Carolina 58 26 27 5 0 57 171 183
Atlanta 55 24 23 7 1 56 150 161
Norfolk 58 23 28 4 3 53 178 222
Greenville 60 21 34 3 2 47 158 214
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 57 40 10 4 3 87 227 136
Toledo 55 32 15 5 3 72 198 178
Kalamazoo 57 30 24 1 2 63 201 214
Wheeling 58 27 24 6 1 61 200 190
Fort Wayne 55 26 20 3 6 61 172 197
Indy 56 27 26 2 1 57 183 196
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 60 34 20 4 2 74 188 168
Idaho 58 34 20 2 2 72 193 160
Utah 57 32 18 4 3 71 194 170
Kansas City 56 29 23 3 1 62 176 176
Wichita 58 22 27 6 3 53 173 204
Rapid City 59 22 29 5 3 52 138 193
Allen 61 21 34 4 2 48 177 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5

Adirondack 8, Manchester 1

Greenville 5, Atlanta 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Toledo 11, Fort Wayne 0

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 1

Kansas City 2, Idaho 1

Tulsa 2, Allen 1

Utah 4, Maine 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2

Florida 4, Jacksonville 1

Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 2

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Allen 3, Rapid City 1

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.