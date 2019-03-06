Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 6, 2019 11:49 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 58 38 16 4 0 80 212 160
Adirondack 59 31 21 5 2 69 189 173
Maine 59 32 25 1 1 66 184 197
Manchester 59 30 25 2 2 64 190 196
Brampton 58 29 23 5 1 64 194 180
Worcester 57 26 22 5 4 61 152 170
Reading 59 25 25 4 5 59 178 192
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 60 40 15 5 0 85 229 150
Orlando 55 31 20 4 0 66 197 186
Jacksonville 59 30 25 2 2 64 170 177
South Carolina 58 26 27 5 0 57 171 183
Atlanta 56 24 24 7 1 56 151 165
Norfolk 59 23 29 4 3 53 179 225
Greenville 60 21 34 3 2 47 158 214
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 57 40 10 4 3 87 227 136
Toledo 57 33 16 5 3 74 204 182
Kalamazoo 57 30 24 1 2 63 201 214
Fort Wayne 56 27 20 3 6 63 178 202
Wheeling 59 27 25 6 1 61 205 196
Indy 57 27 27 2 1 57 183 201
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 59 35 20 2 2 74 197 161
Tulsa 60 34 20 4 2 74 188 168
Utah 58 32 19 4 3 71 194 171
Kansas City 57 30 23 3 1 64 182 176
Rapid City 60 23 29 5 3 54 139 193
Wichita 59 22 28 6 3 53 174 208
Allen 62 21 35 4 2 48 177 227

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Reading 3

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Reading 2

Worcester 5, Adirondack 0

Maine 3, Norfolk 1

Brampton 4, Toledo 1

Florida 4, Atlanta 1

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 5

Kansas City 6, Allen 0

Rapid City 1, Utah 0

Idaho 4, Wichita 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

